Kristin Lynn Martin Turcotte went home to be with her lord and savior, Jesus Christ on Oct. 21, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Jefferson, into a Christian home on Nov. 6, 1972, to Charles M. Martin and Ann Hewett Martin. She attended Jefferson Village School from kindergarten to eighth grade and then went on to Medomak Valley High School where she graduated in 1990.

Kristin was the oldest of four girls, the “Four K’s” as people referred to them. Although she did not have a favorite, or at least never said she did, they all felt like they were her favorite sister, which is the way everybody who knew her felt. The Three K’s all looked up to her. This had nothing to do with her age or height but her love for god that inspired them.

Right out of high school Kristin began working for her great aunt’s insurance business in Augusta. She would then go on to work for two other insurance agencies before staying home full time, taking care of and homeschooling her children, which was her real joy. She met Joe Turcotte on March 23, 1996, through a mutual friend and they were married on Feb. 28, 1997. They raised their three children together. She sacrificed lovingly and joyfully for the needs and wants of her family.

As her children got older, Kristin became a certified nursing assistant and worked at Cove’s Edge and eventually began working with the elderly, caring for them in their homes. This became another source of her joy and she felt it was a privilege. Her love and care for each client blessed them and blessed the other caregivers she served alongside.

Kristin was a faithful member of South Somerville Baptist Church where she joyfully and lovingly served each of her fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. This body of believers was family to her. She loved them so deeply and they reciprocated that love to her. She had a great desire for the children to hear and know the gospel of Jesus Christ that had changed her life. This desire led her to teach Good News Clubs at different area schools. Her face would beam with joy when she shared this “good news” with the kids.

Up until the end, even in her pain, she was always thinking of others, concerned with others’ well-being and praying for them.

Kristin is survived by Joe, her husband of 26 years; her loving children: son, Austin and his wife, Danika, daughter, GraceAnn and son, Jacob; parents, Charlie and Ann; sisters, Kami (Michael), Kara (Matt), and Kasha (Donnie); several beloved nieces and nephews; very special cousins, aunts and uncles; in-laws, Alice and stepfather, Dave; stepmother, Raye; sister-in-law, Gina.

The family would like to express their gratefulness to those who volunteered their time and cared for Kristin in the last months of her life. Kristin felt so blessed by this, but those who cared for her would agree that they were the ones who were truly blessed. The doctors and staff that were a part of her care went above and beyond in every way possible right up until the very end. The family expresses deep thankfulness to Kristin’s pastor and his wife who walked alongside Kristin and her family through this very difficult trial and brought much comfort and help in their time of grief.

In lieu of flowers please donate money to Coastal Christian School at 574 North Nobleboro Road, Waldoboro ME 04572.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Kristin or to share a story or picture, please visit Kristin’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

