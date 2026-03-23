Kyra Jade Anderson passed away softly on March 12, 2026 due to complications from a lifelong health issue; she was 26. Kyra was born on Feb. 6, 2000 in Augusta and spent the next 12 years with her birth parents and elder siblings attending various schools during that time.

Just a few months before her 12th birthday she came to live with family who eventually adopted Kyra into theirs and ensured that she completed school, first at Jefferson Village and then Lincoln Academy where she completed high school six months early, graduating in 2020 through the special education program.

Kyra then attended Gallant Day Program in Augusta where she made friends and learned skills of daily living and how to navigate within the community, gaining a variety of abilities and skills previously thought to be out of her reach. She also had a love of music, Zumba, dancing and television shows, especially ones with naughty children or animals.

She spent the last few years in a shared living environment where she continued to excel in skill building and gaining independence.

Kyra is survived by her grandparents, Bonnie and Arthur Waltz, Frank and Mary Reed, and Earland and Marion Boynton; her parents, Sean Boynton and Jessica Reed; and adopted parents, Jennifer Boynton and Nicholas Sandred; her siblings, Josiah Boynton, Noah and Chelsea Boynton; and her adopted siblings, Scott Danforth and Hannah Robinson, Cierra and Steven Noyes; her care giving family, Gina Lemieux and her daughter, Chloe; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other devoted caregivers who loved her dearly.

She was predeceased by her adopted sister, Zoe Danforth.

Services will be for family and friends only and are not scheduled at this time.

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