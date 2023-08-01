Larry D. Ross, born on March 5, 1959, in Lincoln County, unexpectedly passed away doing what he enjoyed doing, hiking, on Monday, July 24, 2023 at the age of 64 years old. He was the son of the late George and Nathalie Achorn Ross.

Larry’s life was one filled with inspiration and passion. From his early years, he developed a deep love for nature and adventure. His interests in hiking, golfing, and woodworking brought him joy and fulfillment. Larry found solace surrounded by the beauty of the great outdoors, and he cherished every moment spent in its embrace.

A man of extraordinary kindness and sociability, Larry had a way of making everyone feel welcome and appreciated. His warm and engaging personality drew people to him, and he formed countless lasting friendships. Whether on the golf course, in the workshop, or on the trails, Larry’s infectious enthusiasm made every interaction memorable.

Larry’s involvement in various organizations reflected his commitment to community and shared interests. As a member of Apple Country Woodcrafters, Crooked Creakers Golf League, and High Country Hikers, he found camaraderie and shared passions. Larry’s dedication extended beyond leisure activities; he was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, where he generously mentored young scouts in backpacking and hiking.

His service to the country as a veteran of the United States Navy exemplified Larry’s unwavering sense of duty and honor. Through his military experience, he embodied the values of loyalty, integrity, and selflessness.

Larry’s loving presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Sally B. Ross; two daughters, Amie McMahon and Mandy Smith; and his son, Ian Ross. Larry’s affectionate spirit lives on through his three grandchildren, Haley Smith, Gabriella Smith, and Natthaen Smith. He is also survived by his brother, William Ross; and his sisters, Barbara Wright and Georgia Mae Hodgkins. Larry leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories in the hearts of numerous nieces and nephews.

Services honoring Larry’s remarkable life will be held at a later date to celebrate the impact he had on those around him. In his absence, may we find solace in the memories we shared and strive to live our lives with the same zest for adventure, kindness, and camaraderie that Larry so beautifully exemplified.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home, of Hendersonville, N.C., is assisting the Ross family.

