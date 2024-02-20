Larry Dodge, 81, passed away at his home in Walpole on the morning of Feb. 11, 2024 after a long illness. Born in Damariscotta on July 9, 1942, he was the son of Charles and Martha (Laine) Dodge.

Aside from his time serving his country in the military, Larry resided in Maine his entire life. He worked as a contractor for Howard Wright for many years, and for Chester Rice for 26 years. Larry worked as a carpenter for Raymond Poole until his retirement, and plowed the roads of South Bristol and Walpole for many years. He was known as a skilled contractor and carpenter, cutting the lumber to build his own home in Walpole, with the help of his brother, Elliot.

Larry was so well regarded as a contractor, that customers would put their building plans on hold until Larry was available to do their jobs. Larry built the Sea Wall for Miles Memorial Hospital, now LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus, which stands today, one of many beautiful stone walls he built in the area. He was known for his quality woodworking skills, and his ability to repair small engines, often working on his own, and family and friends’ lawnmowers, tractors, and vehicles. Larry was always ready to lend a helping hand to friends and family who knocked on his door, dropping everything to help.

Larry loved hunting and fishing, particularly when he could share these experiences with his grandsons. In his older years, he enjoyed watching birds and animals from his home in Walpole. Larry co-owned a camp in Brownville with a group of friends, and he greatly enjoyed spending time there with his grandsons. Larry was a great friend and companion to Berkley Weston, David Rice, and Paul Kelsey; three of his best friends. Larry loved playing pool on his basement table, and cherished time spent with his friends and family.

Most of all, Larry will be remembered for his unfailing sense of humor that was with him until his final days. Larry enriched the lives of those around him – he was funny, kind, gentle, and quick witted. His absence will leave a sadness in the hearts of those who loved him most.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Charles Dodge Jr. and his wife, Lucille Dodge, Ormond Dodge, and Elliot Dodge; his sister, Vera Lincoln and her husband, Kenneth Lincoln; and his brother-in-law, Harry Kierstead. Larry was also predeceased by his wife, Ethel “Skeet” Dodge.

He is survived by his children, Lori Reed and her partner, Tony Lahaye, of Wiscasset, and Lisa Dodge and her partner, Alex Green, of Redondo Beach, Calif. Larry will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Wyatt Reed and his partner, Savannah Curran, Chayse Reed, Wayde Reed, Katelyn Lahaye, Karlee Lahaye, and Kirra Lahaye, of Wiscasset, and Tristan Green, of Redondo Beach, Calif.; as well as his great-grandson, Kyzer Reed, of Alna.

Larry is also survived by his brother, Richard Dodge and his wife, Madeline Dodge, of Newcastle; and sisters, Martha Kierstead, of Damariscotta, Katherine Rice and her husband, Chester Rice, of Walpole, and his sister-in-law, Terry Dodge, of New Harbor. Larry is also survived by his partner of 20 years, Rose Clancy; and extended honorary family members, Sherry Smith and her partner, Keith Hammond, of Wiscasset, Angela Soper and her husband, Jack Soper, of Wiscasset, and Kathleen Smith and her partner, Daniel Wentworth, of Nobleboro. Larry will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at a later date. Details will be announced when they are finalized.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

