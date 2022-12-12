Advanced Search
Larry Guy Peaslee

at

Larry Guy Peaslee the 1st passed on Dec. 1, 2022, at the age of 69. Larry was born in Somerville and lived there his entire life.

He had six children and nine grandchildren.

He was a school bus driver in his younger years and a lifelong farmer. He always had chickens and other farm animals around. His biggest hobby was collecting stuff.

He was well loved as a father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.

Some of his favorite sayings were, “When he was born they threw out the mould,” and “There was more than one way to skin a cat.”

Family and friends will gather from 12:30-2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Sandhill Cemetery in Somerville where he will be put to rest. No service will be held.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit his book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

