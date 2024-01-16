Larry Joe Sturges, 74, of Gorham, formerly of Portland and Whitefield, passed away after a period of declining health on Jan. 13, 2024 at Maine Medical Center. Larry was born March 24, 1949 in Findlay, Ohio, the son of Joseph Edward (Eddie) Sturges and Julia Eleanor (LaRue) Sturges.

Larry moved with his family from Ohio to Whitefield in the late 1960s. Larry attended the Pineland School and later worked at an assembly job at Freeport Town Square. Later Larry lived by himself in an apartment near the Ingraham House in town Portland and frequented area businesses such as Goodwill and local coffee shops regularly. Larry enjoyed the many activities offered in the area and had many friends in both the deaf and hearing community. In 2003 Larry was struck by a car and from that time was restricted to a wheelchair, though this did not slow him down. He moved to an assisted living home at Helm’s Way in Gorham provided by Goodwill.

Growing up Larry attended various area Assemblies of God Churches with his parents who were believers in Jesus Christ. In spite of the challenges Larry faced he was a joyful soul who really enjoyed the simple things in life. A cup of coffee and an ice cream sandwich would evoke from Larry those very loud crooning sounds accompanied by vigorous pointing at the current treat. Larry enjoyed taking a ride from Portland to Whitefield with one of his caregivers for a short visit with Albert and whoever else of the Boynton family that might happen to be there. On these trips Larry knew where he was going and would be quite specific in offering directions by pointing to this or that turn until reaching the large white farm house. The visit usually lasted less time than it took to get there and Larry was always willing to let everyone know when he was ready to hit the road to return home. Larry taught us to live in the moment by his example. We will miss his sparkling blue eyes.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his legal guardians, Albert and Carolyn Boynton, of Whitefield. (Albert and Larry’s dad Eddie were best friends growing up together in Whitefield). Larry is survived by Albert’s extended family including his current legal guardians, Rick and Beverly Cronkhite, of Whitefield. The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center, the assisted living staff at 43 Helm’s Way in Gorham as well as the many caregivers that helped Larry over the years. We will be forever grateful for their kindness and loving care. Special thanks to Larry’s longtime case manager, Marty Golden, and also, Erin Martinez, who took over that role upon Marty’s retirement.

Visiting hours will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20, with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral & Cremation Services, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. To offer condolences and share memories with the family please go to athutchins.com.

Psalm 139: 13-16 “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. 14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. 15 My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. 16 Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.”

