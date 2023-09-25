We are saddened to share that Larry Lee Baker, 82, of Nobleboro, passed away in his home on Sept. 17 after fighting cancer for many years. He was born to Ruth V. Wildes Baker and Milton W. Baker, in Brunswick. He attended elementary school at a one-room schoolhouse in Bowdoinham, going in early to start the wood stove in winter for his classmates.

Shortly after graduating from Richmond High School, he served in the Air Force for nearly four years. After leaving the service, he married the love of his life, Senja Abbott Baker. They first met on a blind date originally set up for Senja’s sister, dated for four years, and were married for 58 years. He worked at Bath Iron Works for decades until retiring and then worked for Storer’s Lumber, making deliveries all over Maine’s coast until he again retired.

In addition to being an electrician, he was a talented carpenter, remodeling homes he lived in, and making everything from hope chests, cabinetry, desks, and garages to his and his wife’s dream house with a flat rock chimney that climbed three stories. He taught his son-in-law how to build, too, passing on what he’d taught himself. To his daughters, he passed on a deep love for land. He was a generous and kind man who loved to laugh and joke around with people, as many saw when he was the auctioneer on North Nobleboro Day. He especially liked playing April Fools jokes on his wife. He loved to hunt, fish, farm, camp, be out on the water, and spend time with his grandchildren.

Always challenging himself to learn more, he received his Associates of Science and General Studies from the University of Maine at Augusta on May 9, 1998, going to school while working full time. He was an incredibly hardworking man. He was predeceased by his grandson, Jabon Chubbuck, of Augusta; oldest sister, Carolyn Chipman, of Harpswell; and older brother, Stanley Baker of Bowdoinham. He is survived by his wife, Senja Baker, of Nobleboro; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Chubbuck and James Chubbuck, of Nobleboro, Pamela Baker and Matthew Bryan, of Oviedo, Fla.; granddaughters, Jada Chubbuck, of Nobleboro, and Olivia Jacques-Baker and Lillian Jacques-Baker, of Oviedo, Fla.; great granddaughter, Iris Neisius, of Nobleboro; brother, Philip Baker, of Durham; and sisters, Sylvia Edmondson, of Bowdoinham, Myrna Jasper, of Bowdoin, and Kathy McLean, of West Bath.

A celebration of life will be held at the North Nobleboro Community Hall on Oct. 21, 2023 at 11 a.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

