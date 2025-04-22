Larry Michael “Mike” Benner, 73, of Damariscotta, passed away on April 19, 2025, after a brief illness. Born on Dec. 16, 1951, at Miles Memorial Hospital, he was the son of Mathias and Alice (O’Brien) Benner, of Bristol.

A graduate of Lincoln Academy, Larry went on to earn his degree from Bryant McIntosh Junior College in Lawrence, Mass. After college, he spent time in Florida working as a bellhop before returning home to Maine, where he built a life rooted in family, hard work, and quiet generosity. Larry spent 44 years at Bath Iron Works, where – true to form – he graduated valedictorian of the BIW apprenticeship program in 1988. He retired in 2018.

In 1983, after six years together, Larry married the love of his life, Karen Tibbetts. Over their 42 years of marriage, they built a home filled with love, strength, and a healthy dose of humor. Larry was a devoted husband and a fiercely proud father to Ashlee and Kyle, whom he considered his greatest accomplishments.

Whether you knew him as Mike, Larry, or Hamma, you knew he had a knack for fixing just about anything – cars, electronics, boilers, the list goes on. He inherited the “Mr. Fix-It” gene from his father and had a borderline-magical ability to make things work, sometimes just by standing near them. He was always willing to offer his time to help friends and neighbors, never accepting payment or praise and usually deflecting both with a wisecrack or his signature middle finger salute.

Larry believed in showing up, doing the right thing, and finishing what he started. He approached life like he approached projects: with patience, precision, and a perfectionist’s eye – always measuring twice and cutting once. That same approach guided him when he constructed the family home in the early ‘90s, a lasting symbol of his love and dedication.

Though a man of few words, his humor was razor sharp and perfectly timed. Often, it came with a single raised eyebrow or a shrug that said it all. You surely witnessed his signature move of shaking his head “yes” while saying “no.” He found joy in the everyday: a freshly cut lawn, a Red Sox win, a seafood dinner, and being surrounded by family. He didn’t express love loudly; he showed it through action, through the details, through his steady and thoughtful presence. Larry taught us that kindness should be our default, that reliability is a form of love, and that a little (or a lot of) stubbornness often comes with having a big heart. His legacy lives on in his family, the things he fixed, and the jokes he delivered deadpan. He will be missed beyond measure.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Karen; daughter, Ashlee; son, Kyle; siblings, Sheila Greiff, Valerie Clark, Victoria Williams, Alice Mae Parlin, and Edward “Buzz” (Terri) Benner; his four-legged companion, Drea; his grand-dog, Emma; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Dean Benner; brother-in-law, Brian Williams; and nephews, Matthew Greiff and Christopher Benner.

A graveside service will be held at Bristol Mills Cemetery, at1287 Bristol Road, on May 2 at 1 p.m., with a celebration of life immediately following at the Russell Parish House.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pat Moody Foundation, P.O. Box 972, Windham, ME 04062, in support of youth sports and activities.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

