Larry Newbert, born on Feb. 2, 1949, to Merton Newbert and Louise Teague Newbert, peacefully passed away at the age of 75. Larry was honored to be a member of the Camden small business community, having owned and operated Camden Drug Co. for nearly two decades.

Growing up on the family farm in North Nobleboro, Larry developed a deep love for the area, particularly the family campground, Townline Camping, on 160 acres on Damariscotta Lake, which he helped his family build in the 1960s. His roots shaped his character, and he carried that affection for his family and Nobleboro community throughout his life.

Larry was a proud graduate of Waldoboro High School in 1967, where his passion for basketball was evident both as a player and later as a devoted spectator for his nieces and nephew, rarely missing a game. He was the first in his family to attend college, choosing Northeastern to study pharmacy.

After college, Larry moved back home to serve as the resident pharmacist for Pen Bay Medical Center. It was there that he met his future wife, Sandy Williamson. In October 1982, he and Sandy took the leap to purchase the local drug store, Camden Drug Co. where many got to know Larry as he filled their prescriptions. He dedicated himself to helping patients with affordable healthcare and prescriptions, advocating with members of Congress for the cause on multiple occasions.

In his retirement, Larry remained active in helping his community with the Waldoboro Lions and passionately supporting all of Boston’s sports teams.

Larry is survived by sons, Josh and Rob Williamson, of Los Angeles and Stonington, and David Chapnick with his wife, Jenny, of Portsmouth; along with his grandchildren, Fiona, Onaia, Sierra, Mason, and Sage, all of whom he loved dearly. Larry is also remembered by his brothers, Gary and Dwight, of Nobleboro, Tony Casey of Sanford, and their respective families; as well as Larry’s longtime friend and caregiver, Alison Foss Harriman.

A celebration of Larry’s life will take place in the summer on Damariscotta Lake. Online condolences can be shared at bchfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (Support the Parkinson’s Foundation – Parkinson’s Foundation (convio.net) Larry’s legacy of community dedication and love will forever be cherished.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

