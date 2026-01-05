Larry R. Smith, 83, of Boothbay Harbor, formerly of Wiscasset, passed away on the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2025 at the MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta. Born in Bath on Oct. 1, 1942, he was the son of Philip and Mary Louise (Petrillo) Smith.

Larry grew up in Newcastle and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1960. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army where he served honorably and was stationed in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge, he came back to the states and married his high school sweetheart, Gail Ellinwood, in 1964.

Together they started a family and moved to Athol, Mass. before moving back to Maine in 1974. Larry worked for Redlands and Bath Iron Works before going to work at Maine Yankee in 1977. He retired from there in 1997 but continued working for Coastal Pool Service until 2011, a business he started in 1984.

Larry was a member of the Boothbay Harbor American Legion Post, the Knights of Pythias, the Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of Civil War Union Vets, the Boothbay Region Fish and Game Association, and was a lifetime member of the NRA.

Larry was active in Civil War reenactments and had a large collection of both guns and bullets. He was an accomplished blacksmith and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and extended family.

Besides his parents, Larry was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Gail Smith; and his brother, Philip Smith.

He is survived by his partner, Gladys Beane, of Boothbay Harbor; his three daughters, Bonnie Knott and her husband, Dean, of Damariscotta, Laurie Smith, of New Harbor, and Susan Smith and partner, Steven Curtis, of Durham; grandchildren, Dustin Creamer and his wife, Abby, Megan Cloutier, and Jessica Cloutier; and his great-grandchildren, Ireland and Gavin Creamer.

A time of visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. He will be laid to rest in the spring at the North Edgecomb Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

