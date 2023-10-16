Larry S. Cromwell, 62, of Westport Island, passed away on Oct. 11, 2023, with his family by his side following a long struggle with cancer. He was born on Aug. 13, 1961, a son of Francis and Phoebe (Greenleaf) Cromwell. Larry graduated from Morse High School. He worked with his father in construction before becoming a sternman on his grandfather’s lobster boat, which was by far his favorite job ever. Larry also worked with Asplundh Tree Service, Stinson’s Cannery in Bath, Riley’s Cannery, and the City of Bath parks and cemetery.

Larry enjoyed playing cards, listening to music, watching TV, animals, and talking about good childhood memories of growing up on Westport Island.

He is predeceased by his parents, Francis and Phoebe Cromwell.

Larry is survived by two sisters, Elaine Cromwell Nichols and her husband, Todd, of Westport Island, and Peggy Averill and her husband, Wayne, of Alna; one brother, Timothy Cromwell and his wife, Sue, of Westport Island; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

