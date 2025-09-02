Laura Bernice Hayward passed away at her home in Wiscasset on Aug. 27, 2025. She and her twin brother, David, were born on June 12, 1941, in Damariscotta to Ralph and Grace Hodgkins Jones. She was the last baby to be transferred from the old Miles Memorial Hospital.

Laura graduated from Erskine Academy in South China in 1959. On Feb. 20, 1960, she married the love of her life, Franklin Hayward, in Alna during a good ol’ Maine blizzard. Throughout their marriage they lived in New Boston and Hampstead, N.H. and Lakeland, Fla., as well as Woolwich and Wiscasset.

Laura and Franklin were instrumental in the founding of Chop Point Camp in Woolwich and remained involved for 30 years. She taught kindergarten at Chop Point School for 14 years. Laura was a member of the North Woolwich Church and taught Sunday school there for several years. She adored children and had an incredibly special bond with her three great-grandbabies.

Laura is survived by her daughter, Pamela Pederson; son, Robert (Susan); daughter-in-law, Martha; six grandchildren: Heather (Brian) Power, Laura, Christian, Jennifer (Andrew) Ryan, Jackson, Willa; and three great-grandchildren: Oswald Ryan, Isla Power, and Charleston Power; twin brother, David (Yolie) Jones; sister-in-law, Crystal Jones; former sister-in-law, Dorothy Jonesl; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty Jean and Robert Pelletier; along with many very special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband, Franklin; son, Bryan; best friend and sister-in-law, Patricia Jones; brother, Malcolm Jones; brother, Meredith Jones; and sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Frederick Severance.

A celebration of life will be held at the North Woolwich Church, at 941 River Road in Woolwich, on Sept. 27, 2025 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.

Donations in honor of Laura can be made to Chop Point, 420 Chop Point Road, Woolwich, ME 04579, (choppointcamp.org/about/donate) or North Woolwich Church, mailing address: 35 Chopps Cross Road, Woolwich, ME 04579 (easytithe.com/app/giving/nwmc).

