On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, right on cue for her afternoon nap, our beloved mother, Laura Ida Cook, decidedly said her goodbyes without any regrets and closed her eyes to take her turn to finally lay her soul to rest.

She leaves behind four children, Melissa Shaw, Mark House, Jason Cook, and Jared Cook; three daughters-in-law, Neilie House, Rosemary Cook, and Tina Cook; nine grandchildren, Mariah Marceau, Jonathan Cook, Nicholas Cook, Zander House, Martina Auger, Alexis Cook, Madison House, Riley Cook, and Isabelle House; and just recently the blessing of her first great-granddaughter, Graelyn Cook. She also leaves behind her sister, Deborah Schoonmaker; a brother-in-law, Richard Schoonmaker; six nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at her home on Snowball Hill Road in New Harbor.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

