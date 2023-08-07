Laura Ellen Sederquist Honey, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2023 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus, in Damariscotta, after a brief illness. Laura was born April 23, 1934 in Swampscott, Mass., the first daughter of Arthur W. and Laura Banks Sederquist. She moved to Bangor in 1946 and graduated from Bangor High School in 1952. She also attended Husson College.

Laura and her husband, Kenneth Alan Honey, were high school sweethearts and were married on Oct. 9, 1954. They moved to Boothbay Harbor in 1958, where they raised their three children and became active and involved citizens in the community.

Laura was an extremely positive person, and was loving and giving to others her entire life. She bestowed random acts of kindness throughout her life as a natural display of her immense love and care for others. She loved her family and friends deeply, and was an active participant in her community. To put it simply, Laura showed up and made a difference wherever she went.

She had a lengthy and meaningful career at Fisherman’s Wharf Inn in Boothbay Harbor as a manager and special events coordinator. She is credited with planning and executing many weddings, special occasions, and events – always leaving no detail undone. She was affectionately referred to as “Mrs. H” by the entire staff at Fisherman’s Wharf Inn, and retired after 50 years of employment, at the age of 80, where she referred to her time there as a “Joy not a job.”

Throughout her career she received many prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as served on many boards including: Maine Restaurant Association – first woman to serve as chairperson on board, and received the Maine Restaurant Association Lifetime Achievement Award; Maine Innkeepers Association – served on the board of directors and received three prestigious awards: Innkeeper of the Year Award, Innkeepers Community Service Award, and Innkeepers Lifetime Achievement Award; Maine Tourism Association – served on the board of directors and was recipient of the Maine Tourism Award; New England Inns and Resorts Association – served on the board of directors and received the Life Membership Award of the NEIRA; Maine Merchants Workers’ Compensation Board; Boothbay Harbor Chamber of Commerce – two term chair of the board, and recipient of the Boothbay Harbor Community Service Award; Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club – Community Service Award and Lifetime Achievement Award; grand marshal at the Windjammer Day Parade; St. Andrews Hospital – board of directors; St. Andrews Home Health Group – served on board of directors; member of the St. Andrews Hospital Auxiliary; Boothbay Opera House – original board member and past director; member of the Boothbay Region Historical Society and volunteered at numerous community and charitable events.

To put it simply – Laura showed up wherever and whenever she was needed. She loved her community and was an active participant in helping to make it a special place.

Laura is predeceased by her loving husband, Kenneth Alan Honey.

She is survived by her three children, Jennifer Honey Grady (Steven), Jayne Honey Sullivan (John), and Scott A. Honey (Denise); and her seven grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as Binnie: Jamison A. Grady (Brandi), Jordan C. Grady (Meryl), Kelsey M. Hammond (David), John L. Sullivan (Maria Alexandra), Reilly Laura Sullivan, Sean Kenneth Honey, and Owen Gregory Honey. Her seven great grandchildren, Colton T. Hammond, Camden D. Hammond, Everly R. Grady, Kendall C. Grady, Wesley J. Grady, Jay S. Grady, and Nora J. Hammond. Her brother, Carl A. Sederquist (Susie); and sister, Susan S. Hersey (William); several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as many close friends, especially her traveling companion and dear friend, Nancy P. Case.

In lieu of flowers, please remember the regional animal shelter, Midcoast Humane, the Boothbay Harbor Food Pantry, and the Boothbay Region Library.

Laura was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life and funeral service will be held in the month of September. Details will be provided once arrangements have been made.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit Laura’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

