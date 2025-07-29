Laurel Lee Taylor, 77, of Waldoboro, died July 25, 2025 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Laurel was born July 1, 1948 in Castine to Perley “Perle” Spofford and Christie Eaton Spofford.

Laurel grew up in Deer Isle and later moved to the Midcoast to attend Camden High School. Laurel worked as a store clerk at several convenience stores in the area. She also worked at the Maine State Prison in Thomaston and Sylvania in Waldoboro.

She was predeceased by her parents and eight siblings, which included her twin sister, Sheryl Richards.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Timothy J. Taylor, of Waldoboro; sons, Timothy J. Taylor Jr. of Washington, and Anthony Taylor, of Gorham; daughter, Cynthia Cox, of Westbrook; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will gather to remember Laurel privately.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

