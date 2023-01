Laurence R. Spaulding Jr., 76, died Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

A memorial service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangement are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Boothbay.

