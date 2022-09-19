LaVonne M. (Gould) Beal, 85, of Waldoboro, passed into eternity to be spent with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 15, 2022. She was born to Thurman and Ivy (Manchester) Gould on June 13, 1937. After graduating from Jonesport High School she married George Beal on Nov. 19, 1955. George was lost at sea out of Friendship, leaving LaVonne a widow to raise her four young sons.

LaVonne worked in the banking, insurance, legal, and newspaper industries and provided bookkeeping and tax preparation services. She loved to knit, read, write, and study and teach the Bible. She was an accomplished pianist and lyric soprano vocalist, singing at weddings, funerals, and church services. She directed the Waldoboro Baptist “Psalm Singers” and played accordion in the local “Wing Nuts” band. She attended the Jonesport and Friendship United Pentecostal Churches and the Apostolic Christian Life Center in Thomaston.

LaVonne was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Thurman Gould Jr., and Keith Gould. She is survived by her companion, George Smith; and her sons and their families, Timothy and Rachael Beal and their children, Crystal Beal French and Austin Beal, Craig Beal and his children, Kendra and Leighton Beal, Nathan and Lori Beal and their children, Matthew, Douglas, and Daniel Beal, Merle and Jean Beal and their children, Laura Beal and Rebekah Beal Allen; her great-grandchildren, Oliver French and Lennon, Wesley, and Lina Beal; and her brother, George Gould and wife, Denise.

Visiting hours will be at from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Sussman House Volunteer Fund, 40 Anchor Dr., Rockport, ME 04856.

To extend online condolences, visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

