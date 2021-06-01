Advanced Search
Lawrence E. (Larry) Townley Service Announcement

Lawrence E. “Larry” Townley passed away on March 7, 2021. To honor Larry’s memory, his two children, Lonny and Mary, invite all of Larry’s friends and volunteer colleagues to a celebration of life. The event will take place on Saturday, June 12 from 1-4 p.m. outside on the lawn at Larry’s home, 21 Townley Drive, Damariscotta. Beginning at the midpoint of this gathering of family and friends, the event will feature a short program of remembrance and reflection. Refreshments will be served. We hope that many of Larry’s friends, made over the course of his 25 years living in Damariscotta, will choose to attend.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

