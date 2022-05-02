The family of Lawrence Hayter invites friends to attend a memorial service to honor Larry. The service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 21 at the Harrington Meeting House in Pemaquid followed by a reception at the Willing Workers Hall in New Harbor. The interment will be private.

Larry was proud to be a part-time resident of the New Harbor community and served as a dedicated volunteer to the Old Bristol Historical Society. Contributions may be made, in his name, to OBHS, P.O. Box 87, Bristol, ME 04539.

