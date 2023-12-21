Lawrence “Larry” M. Gross, 72, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport on Dec. 16, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Larry was born on Aug. 5, 1951, to Percy Gross and Alice (Hatch) Gross.

Larry grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School, class of 1969, the first class to graduate from the new high school.

Larry worked a number of years for Masters Machine, was a cashier at Maritime Farms in Camden and Warren, and was a custodian at Great Salt Bay in Damariscotta for almost 30 years.

Larry enjoyed playing baseball, going to the races, bowling where he was a champion bowler at DePatsy’s Bowling Alley, and playing cribbage. Larry was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan. Larry also loved decorating his lawn for all of the holidays.

Larry was a gentle, easy-going, even keeled, and happy man. Larry was a poet and would write on Facebook every day, ending each message with “God Bless.”

Larry was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Kenneth Simmons, Carroll Dawson, Roger Gross, Carlton “Kat” Gross, and Randall Gross; sister, Maxine Gross; sister-in-law, Brenda (Kelley) Gross; and nieces, Diane Gross and Kristina Gross.

Larry is survived by his life partner of 29 years, Helen Leonard, of Waldoboro; sisters, Rosemary Mancini and husband, Christopher, of Waldoboro, Shirley Kelley, of Waldoboro, and Juanita Gross, of Waldoboro; brothers, Alton Simmons Jr., of Bath, and Harold Dawson, of Bremen; step-sons, Toby Harris, of Bremen, and Todd Harris, of Walpole; along with several nieces and nephews; and Helen’s extended family; and his two furry companions, Bonnie and Clyde.

A memorial service will be held for Larry on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro. There will be a reception directly following the memorial service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Larry or to share a story or picture, please visit Larry’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

