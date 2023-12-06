Lawrence R. Bennett, 61, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Nov. 26, 2023. Lawrence was born on June 3, 1962, to Lawrence W. Bennett and Sharon (Pinkham) Bennett.

Lawrence grew up in Boothbay Harbor and attended local schools, graduating from Boothbay Region High School class of 1980. Lawrence met and married Brenda Barter in 1986.

Lawrence worked for Bath Iron Works from 1982 to 1991. After his career with Bath Iron Works, he worked for Dave McFarland as a mason, George Walker as a painter, and with Bruce Barter doing tree work.

Lawrence was a character with a genuine heart and found humor in most situations. He was a great joke teller and could always make people laugh. He was simply a good soul who could make your day.

Lawrence enjoyed southern rock, especially Lynyrd Skynyrd, NASCAR, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his granddaughter, Bailey, doing painting and drawings. Lawrence also coached his son Ryan’s Little League team, and he even played softball when he was in his 30s on a league. He loved all the New England sports teams, but the Boston Bruins were his favorite.

Lawrence was predeceased by his father in 1984.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Brenda J. Bennett, of Boothbay Harbor; his mother, Sharon Bennett Oakland, of Boothbay; his son, Ryan L. Bennett, of Westport Island; his grandchildren, Bailey Lewis, Jayden Copeland, and Ethan Copeland, all of Boothbay Harbor; brother, Scott and his wife, Mary Jo, of Boothbay; nephews, Daniel Barter, of Boothbay, Scott Bennett, of Boothbay, Stephen Bennett, of Boothbay Harbor, and Chandler Barter, of Friendship; nieces, Shannon Barter Wotton, of New Harbor, Ashley Carter and husband, Dustin, of Nobleboro, and Chantelle Barter, of Warren; mother-in-law, Sandra Barter, of Boothbay Harbor; sister-in-law, Tracey Osgood and husband, Troy, of Bristol; and brothers-in-law, Mark Barter, of Boothbay, and Richard Barter and wife, Tammy, of Friendship.

There will be a time of visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, in Boothbay. There will be a graveside service held for Lawrence at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Boothbay. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Lawrence or to share a picture or story, please visit Lawrence’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

