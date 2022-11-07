Leah M. Harmon, 88, of Yarmouth, formerly of Wiscasset, passed away on Nov. 2, 2022 at Brentwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born Dec. 22, 1922, in Woolwich, the youngest daughter of the late Hartley and Mildred (Bishop) Hathorne. She attended Woolwich schools and Morse High School, and while unable to complete school due to a car accident, she was very proud to have received her GED later on.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Leah worked at one of her favorite jobs – as dog constable and truant officer for the town of Woolwich. She spent a lot of time taking in stray dogs and cats and making sure they received the care they needed.

Leah’s biggest accomplishment, however, was her family. When her grandchildren came along, she was right there for every moment. Her two daughters, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Leah was predeceased by her husband, Norwood Harmon; and her nine older brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her two daughters, Rosalie, of Sanford, and Penny and partner, Dan, of Edgecomb; as well as four grandchildren, Derek Freeman, of Phippsburg, Stephenie Freeman, of Skowhegan, Ryan Laurie, of Jay, and Lindsey Cochran and husband, Marc, of Wilton; along with her six great-grandchildren, Skyler, Curtis, and Annie, of Edgecomb, Richard and Bobbi, of Phippsburg, and Landen, of Wilton.

At the request of Leah, there will be no funeral services and a private family burial will be held at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

