Lee Ann Barron, 67, of Nobleboro, with her husband, Lyndon Barron, by her side, and surrounded by her loving family, passed away on the morning of June 20, 2023 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Lee was born in Bath on Feb. 29, 1956 to her parents, Leland J. and Marie (McCellan) Fortier. She graduated from Morse High School in 1974. Lee worked at Maine Yankee Nuclear Power Plant, and later, Bath Iron Works, where she worked as a human resources manager.

In 2017, at 61, Lee was able to retire from Bath Iron Works. She went on a French river cruise with her husband and close friends. She enjoyed summers on Damariscotta Lake with their pontoon boat.

Lee Ann Barron is survived in life by Lyndon Barron. Lee is also survived by son, Christopher Barron and his husband, Shawn Gardner; son, Jason Barron, his wife, Kendra Barron, and granddaughters, Devyn Barron and Courtney Barron; sister-in-law, Diane Priest, her husband, David Priest, nieces, Sioux Raven Barron, Elizabeth Joy, Nadine Bates, and Sandra Joy Sigman, and their families; brother-in-law, Gary Barron, niece, Bonnie Gil, nephew, Randall Barron, and their families; nieces, Cheryl Barron-Brayfield and Trina Waterman, nephews, Rusty Barron and Bucky Barron, and their families; sister-in-law, Sherri Fortier, nieces, Katherine Fortier Grant, Heather Fortier McDuffuss, and Ryann Tash, and their families. She is also survived by her long-time friend, Mary Elvin, who assisted Lee and her husband greatly in dealing with the cancer.

Lee is preceded in death by parents, Leland J. and Marie (McCellan) Fortier; brothers, Jeffrey Fortier and Richard Fortier; sister-in-law, Debbie Westhaver Fortier; in-laws, Wallace and Crystal Barron; and brother-in-law, Wallace (Butch) Barron.

For more than two decades, Lee’s philanthropic work focused on fundraising for Susan G. Komen, where she fought tirelessly to help eliminate the impact of breast cancer on this world. In fact, in 2021, Lee was named Susan G. Komen’s Survivor of the Year.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Susan G. Komen (komen.org/dcwalk) in Lee Ann Barron’s name, so her fight against breast cancer may continue.

The family would like to end these words about Lee with the motto she anchored to throughout this fight – #nottoday. #nottoday, Lee, #nottoday.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

