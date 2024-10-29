Lee Nelson Cunningham, 88, of Round Pond, passed away on the morning of Oct. 26, 2024 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta, with his loving family by his side. Born in Gardner, Mass. on Feb. 10, 1936, he was the son of William and Delma (Nelson) Cunningham.

Lee grew up in Petersham, Mass. where he attended Petersham High school. Following graduation, he earned his undergraduate degree from Springfield College. He later attended UMass Amherst where he received his master’s, and again Springfield College where he earned his Ph.D. in exercise physiology.

Lee started his teaching career at the Haithcock School in Greenwich, Conn. He later taught at Narragansett Regional High School in Baldwinville, Mass., where he also served as the school’s athletic director. He was known to many as “Coach Cunningham,” a title he wore with honor. Lee continued his career in education when he became a professor at Fitchburg State University, while also coaching the school’s basketball team. Outside of education, he also served as the director of Camp Joslin in Charlton, Mass. for 13 years.

Lee was an accomplished researcher and wrote a college textbook on exercise science, as well as 14 published research projects. He was an accomplished runner, having competed in the Boston Marathon six times, as well as others. He also enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in running, biking, boating, fishing on Muscongus Bay, skiing, and other activities they were involved with.

Lee was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and spent his winters in Fort Myers, Fla. attending Red Sox spring training games. His fondest memory of the Red Sox was attending game six of the 2013 World Series. Lee was incredibly personable and could talk to anyone, about anything, for hours. He was truly one of a kind: funny, caring, and his willingness to help anyone, anytime, defined who he was. His great personality lit up every room, and he had a way of bringing joy and laughter wherever he went.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Kyle Melanson; and his beloved little white dog, Fenway.

Lee is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Marie; daughter, Cindy; son, Scott and his wife, Victoria; grandchildren, Colin Melanson and wife, Emilie, Katie Brinks and her husband, Joe, Dean Melanson and wife, Shelly, Alec Cunningham and wife, Emma, Will Rodger and wife, Krystal, Elizabeth Cunningham and her boyfriend, Ryan Bogrette; as well as several great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Lee’s life will be held in Massachusetts at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

