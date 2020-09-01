Lee Powell, 78, died Aug. 22, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born July 18, 1942 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Henry and Florence Leibrick Powell. Lee grew up in Waldoboro and attended Waldoboro High School, where he played on the basketball team.

Lee worked at the Waldoboro Button Factory for several years. He also worked as a lobsterman for many years. He started his own business, Powell’s Marine Transport, which he owned and operated until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban missile crisis.

Lee was a very creative person and showed his talents through his welding and oil paintings. He enjoyed playing pool and bowling at DePatsy’s Lanes in Waldoboro. He loved buying and trading cars. He especially enjoyed classic cars and jeeps. He loved to go four-wheeling and hauling wood.

Lee was independent, had a great sense of humor, and loved animals, especially his cocker spaniels. He always enjoyed his daily trips to the Friendship Scoop for breakfast and dinner with Boo.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Rod and “Tink.” He is survived by his daughters, Candy Powell of Waldoboro and Penny Rogers of Friendship; sons, Ricky Powell of Friendship, Eric Powell of Nobleboro, Duff Powell of Friendship, and Toby Powell of Friendship; brothers, Sherm Powell of Massachusetts and Jeff Powell of Florida; former wife, Marlene Powell of Friendship; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved dog, Tippy.

A private graveside service with military honors will be held at the Brookland Cemetery in Waldoboro at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. To extend online condolences in Lee’s memory, please visit his Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

