Lee Weston Reilly, 89, of Hudson, Fla., passed away Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 at Marliere Hospice House in New Port Richey, Fla.

He was born April 12, 1934 in New Harbor, the son of the late Jim Reilly and Velma Curtis Reilly. Lee worked many years as a commercial fisherman and was a pioneer in the industry, he built new boats and converted numerous others. He always enjoyed a new venture and loved every minute of it. He was longtime member of the Grand Lodge of Maine Masonic Lodge, and a longstanding member of the Shiners, where he earned his 50-year pin. In his pastime, he enjoyed woodworking. He especially loved building toys for the Ronald McDonald houses. Lee and Sally enjoyed many years RVing across the country.

Survivors include his son, Terry (Kelly) Reilly, of Hudson, Fla.; his daughter, Vicky Reilly, of Milton, Del.; his two grandchildren, James (Zoee) Reilly, of Land O’Lakes, Fla., and Krystle (Jarad) Patenaude, of Land O’Lakes, Fla.; and his three great-grandchildren, Evie Reilly, Lexi Reilly, and Reilly Patenaude, all of Land O’Lakes, Fla.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Grace Memorial Gardens in Hudson, Fla. In lieu of flower donations may be made to Marliere Hospice House in New Port Richey at 6801 Rowan Road, New Port Richey, FL 34653.

Arrangements are in the care of Grace Memorial Funeral Home in Hudson, Fla.

