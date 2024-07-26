Leeman Frederick Stafford passed away peacefully at his home on July 19, 2024. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Mildred Stafford; and his loving wife of 53 years, Martha Stafford. He is survived by his daughter, Tina; and his sons, Tim and Terry Stafford. His grandchildren, Dereck and Alexander; and great-grandchildren, Alexander Jr., Amaya, and Akelia.

He graduated from Morse High School in Bath and left for the Navy. After being honorably discharged in 1966 he and his bride settled and raised his family in Ohio. Upon retirement from General Motors, they returned to Maine where he and Martha lived until their passing.

He was a Deacon in his local church both in Ohio and in Waldoboro. Serving his community was one of the great joys and priorities of his life. He was regarded as a loving, fun, and wise man of faith. He is now with his wife and loved ones again.

Services will be held at Waldoboro Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To offer online condolences, visit Leeman’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

