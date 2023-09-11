Leeroy Wallace, 66, of Chewonki Neck Road, in Wiscasset, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

He was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica to Lena Maud Fletcher and William Wallace. He moved to Maine in 1994 where he met Anne M. Connors-Wright and he was employed in Portland on the boat “Scotia Prince.” In 1995 they moved to Wiscasset and Leeroy was employed at Big Al’s in Wiscasset for many years.

Leeroy enjoyed basketball, pro wrestling, and especially spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his companion, Anne M. Connors-Wright, of Wiscasset; two sons, Michael John Connors, of Lewiston, and Wayne Lyle Wright Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of Wiscasset; one daughter, Taneika May Wright, of Wiscasset; 10 grandchildren, Mykel, Kayla, Cameron, Latisha, Qiana, Zaya, Makynlee, Tayia, Quinton, and Zander; and two twin great-grandsons, Jonathan and Anthony. He also has a large family in Jamaica.

There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

