Leila M. Barter, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Gregory Wing, St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor.

Leila was born on Feb. 16, 1938 to Alexander and Esther Barter, the youngest of 11 children. Leila grew up on Barter’s Island and attended local schools.

Leila married her one true love, Herman D. Reed, at the age of 17. They were married for 26 years when Herman passed away suddenly on Easter Sunday, April 19, 1980. They have three children, David Reed of Woolwich, Bobby Reed of Barter’s Island and Jefferson, and Shelly Clifford of Edgecomb.

Sundays were always spent as a family, either having dinner with her parents on the Island or packing a picnic lunch for a ride across the state of Maine, sometimes ending up in New Hampshire. She loved the idea of going for a ride and continued to enjoy those with family and friends over the years.

She made it a point to go with Bobby and The Wildhorse Band to various venues across the state where she met and became friends with his many followers. She was considered a member of his band, known as “Mom” to all. She truly was Bobby’s number one fan. She loved traditional country music and enjoyed every moment spent singing along, listening but most times you’d find her out on the floor line dancing to every song. She was so proud of Bobby’s accomplishments; she followed him to Tennessee for several of his competitions as well as his many award shows throughout Maine.

Leila loved the “old cars” – especially a 1956 Chevy owned by David, her “number one son” (as he was frequently called)! A true prize possession to David because it was once owned by Herman, and when he passed away David took it over and restored it to its original beauty. She asked him once, “Dave, where’s the windshield wipers? It doesn’t go out in the rain Mom!” She loved telling that story! She loved taking the occasional ride in “Herm’s 56” as it is licensed. She took great pride in waving at Dave as he passed her by during the yearly Antique Auto Parade in Boothbay Harbor. She always said, David made that a great tribute to Herman.

For many years she enjoyed pictures of the places her daughter traveled and lived throughout the U.S. She said she saw the country through Shelly’s eyes! One of her favorite places that she was able to visit was San Diego, Calif. She made two separate trips to see her granddaughters graduate high school. She loved the sights, sounds, and attractions. When Shelly moved back home after being gone for 40 years, they made a very special trip to Vermont; it was on her bucket list of things to do, she wanted to visit Vermont Country Store. The two of them loved every minute of driving across the countryside, making memories along the way to cherish always.

She loved gardens and flowers; she always said spring was her favorite time of year because things are new and fresh.

She loved walking the Point with her most beloved and cherished friend, Marge (Davis). She always said Marge was the best friend she’d ever had. They worked together until retirement as custodians at the Boothbay Elementary School.

Leila had many friends and so many family members that she cherished. She is survived by her three children: David Reed and his wife Brenda, Bobby Reed, and Shelly Reed Clifford and her husband, Jeffrey.

She has eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Her sister, Theresa Gilson of Stoneham, Mass. and her beloved kitty cat, AJ (Alan Jackson) who now resides with Shelly and Jeffrey in Edgecomb.

Lastly, she had a tremendous love for Angels. Though she wasn’t an overly spiritual woman, she believed in God and Heaven.

“An angel lived among us, A gift from God above.

She showered us with kindness And shared

with us her love.”

Rest in Peace Mama-xo

A graveside service for Leila will be announced at a later date at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. Please share your online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

