Leland Leroy Wallace, 84, died June 11 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. He was born April 13, 1939 in Damariscotta to Eben Wallace and Edith Winchenbach Wallace. Leland grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Waldoboro High School.

Leland worked as a clamdigger all his life. He was well known as a hardworking, kind, and easy going person. He was an outdoors person who enjoyed mowing his lawn, gardening, fishing, and hunting. In his retirement he enjoyed working on his Christmas tree farm and provided the town of Friendship with its town Christmas tree, which he was very proud of.

Leland was predeceased by his wife, Judith Wallace; brother, Richard Wallace; sister, Judy Studley; grandson, Gibby Bryant; and son-in-law, Paul Caron.

Leland is survived by his daughters, Sherri Kleiber and her husband, Matthew, of South Portland, Christine Bryant, of Waldoboro, and Barbara Caron, of Stockton Springs; grandchildren, Ryan Temple, of South Portland, Christopher Temple and his wife, Kim, of Rockland, Merrill Caron, of Stockton Springs, and Zachary Dionisio-Caron, of Bangor; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to celebrate Leland’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Dutch Neck Cemetery on Dutch Neck Road in Waldoboro. The Rev. Ken Dutile will officiate.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

