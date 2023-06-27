Leland “Lee” Joseph Hague III, 80, of Eagle Cove, Woolwich died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his residence.

He was born in Oakland, Calif. on Aug. 15, 1942, a son of Leland Joseph Hague II and Grace (Rockwell) Hague.

He graduated from Castro Valley High School in California and entered the National Guard. He was employed in law enforcement, retiring in the 1980s. He was then employed by Tiburon working with computer software for courts, jails, and sheriff’s departments all over the U.S. and Canada for 20 years, retiring in 2000. On May 9, 2001, he married Janine Ditvoorst, whom he had met in Alaska. In 2007 they moved to Acton and to Woolwich in 2015.

Lee had a dog rescue, Rescue Charlie’s Friends, that was a big part of his life. He enjoyed going out to dinner, his home, his wife, and family.

He is survived by his wife, Janine Hague, of Woolwich; two sons, Lee Hague and his wife, Tiffany, of Montana, and Brian and his wife, Karla, of California; one daughter, Sherry Henderson and her husband, Dave, of Kentucky; one sister, Debbie, of Germany; four grandchildren, Amanda, Andrew, Emma, and Chloe; and two great-grandchildren, Penelope and Drew.

He was predeceased by one son, Matthew Hague in 2002; two brothers, Lee Hague and Denny Hague.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Rescue Charlie’s Friends at 90 Road B in Woolwich. Burial will follow at Murphy’s Corner Cemetery in Woolwich. In honor of Lee, please no wreaths. Memorial contributions may be made to Rescue Charlie’s Friends via P.O. Box 160, Woolwich, ME 04579. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

