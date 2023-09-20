In our grief and sadness we announce the death of our beloved mother, Lenora Mae Jackson Bunker. We have peace knowing she has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, after serving Him faithfully for many years.

Born on Aug. 3, 1937, in Rockland, she married her husband of 66 years, Hillburn C. Bunker on June 25, 1955.

They moved to Connecticut to work and raise their family then returned to Maine. Predeceased by her husband and an infant daughter, she is survived by her four daughters, Jean Glidden, Julie Landry, Geraldine Wood, Jo Anne Bailey-Alexander, and their families.

She passed on Sept. 7, 2023, peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, in Jefferson.

Lenora and her husband, Bud, lived on Main Street in Coopers’ Mills for over 30 years, forging strong and close bonds with their neighbors and especially the children close by.

She is greatly missed.

Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Maine General Hospice, for helping comfort her through her last days.

With the kind, generous support from Christian Life Fellowship of Chelsea, where Lenora was a faithful and loved member, we will celebrate her life on Sept. 24, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Calvary Bible Baptist Church, 150 Grand Army Road, in Whitefield.

All are welcome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

