Leo A. Gould Jr., 78, of Whitefield, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta with his family outside of his window.

He was born in Waldoboro on Sept. 23, 1941, the son of Leo A. Gould Sr. and Helen Sprague.

He was raised by Albert and Anne Ingerham in North Whitefield.

Leo Gould and Mildred Haskell were married July 7, 1962 at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Whitefield and they have four daughters.

He served in the Marines at Camp LeJuene, N.C. and assisted training the Haitian Army in Porta Prince, Haiti from 1959-1963. He also served in Quantico, Va. Leo was a member of the Whitefield Lion’s Club and received the Melvin Jones Award, he also served as the Maine Lion’s District #41 Governor in 2013-2014, Whitefield Volunteer Fire Department, St. Denis Parish Council. Leo worked at BIW, for the State of Maine, Yankee Wholesale, and also painted many homes for many families in Whitefield.

Leo was a Civil War history buff. He traveled to and brought all of his girls to the battlefields and shared his knowledge. He also loved Bluegrass music and truly loved all of his family and friends.

Leo and Millie have a home in Zephyrhills, Fla. and spend most of their winters there. They have made many true and wonderful friends such as Bob and Linda Williams who sang the song “Tell Me You Love Me One More Time” that was playing when he died with his wife, Mildred Gould, right by his side.

He is predeceased by his father, Leo Gould Sr.; stepmother, Louisa McNally Gould; mother, Helen Sprague; Albert and Anne Ingerham; two aunts, Jenne Martin, and Frances Gould; four cousins, Greta Gould, Sally Brann, Ron Morang, and Dale Arsenault; brother-in-law, James Sproul; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins that were loved by Leo.

Leo is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mildred Gould of Whitefield; four daughters, Anna McArthur and husband Richard, Theresa Kates and husband Rodney, Sr., Lisa Cook and fiance Randy Paine, and Mary Matthews and husband Dana; grandchildren, Kelli Boucher and husband Doug, Leo Gaghan and partner Kelsey Gifford, Nicole Kates, Rodney Kates Jr. and partner Sarah, Ashley Gould Lanoie and husband Jason, Robin Cook Jr. and wife Alex, Nathan Cook and wife Janay, Erica Hutichinson, Kasey Knightly and husband Jon, Lindsey Matthews and partner Billy Bernacchia, and Seth Mathews; great-grandchildren, Timothy Boucher, Hayden, Bailey and Abel Kates, Austin Johnson, Michaela Jackson, and James and Alice Knightly; special uncle, Don Gould; special cousins, Sally Arsenault, Sue Morang, Emmons and Maria Martin, Charlie and Anne Martin, Dennis and Debbie Gould, Timothy and Mary Sprague, Michelle Welch, and Cheryl Little; special aunts, Betty Polland, Sandra Smith, and Anne Olsen; stepsister, Bobbi Swiderek and brother-in-law, Carlton Haskell and wife Pauline; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family funeral mass and military services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Leo’s memory to the Whitefield Lion’s Club, PO Box 52, Coopers Mills, ME 04341; or MaineGeneral Health Office of Philanthropy, Harold Alfond Cancer Care, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

