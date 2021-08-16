Advanced Search
Leo E. Harrigan Service Announcement

at

A mass of Christian Burial for Leo E. Harrigan, 89, formerly of Wiscasset, who passed away March 15, 2021 in Burlington, Vt. will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, St. Mary’s Catholic, Ohio St., Bangor with a reception to follow in the church center. Mass will be live streamed at stpaulbangor.me/watch-mass-live. Burial with military honors will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bangor. Those attending are asked to wear a mask with an anticipated announcement requiring such coming from the Catholic Diocese of Portland.

Arrangements by Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, 299 Union St., Bangor. Messages and memories may be shared with his family at kileyandfoley.com.

