Leo E. Harrigan, 89, passed away March 15, 2021 in Burlington, Vt. after a period of declining health. He was born in Bangor, the son of Clement A. and Pauline M. (McCann) Harrigan.

Leo is survived by his wife of 68 years, Suzanne (McHale) Harrigan of Winooski, Vt.; as well as three children, Michael P. Harrigan and his wife Cheryl of Fredericksburg, Va., along with their children and grandchildren; Margaret L. Harrigan and her wife Anne Buck Vernon of Winooski, Vt., along with their children and grandchildren; and Peter E. Harrigan and his husband J. Stannard Baker of Shelburne, Vt. He is predeceased by an infant son, David Harrigan. Leo is also survived by a sister, Margaret Donley, of Longmont, Colo.; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Leo attended Bangor schools and worked for Joy Manufacturing Co. for over 30 years. He proudly served in the Maine and New Hampshire Army National Guard, retiring at the rank of captain. Leo and Sue raised their family in Claremont, N.H., Somersville, Conn., and Doylestown, Pa. In retirement they returned to Bangor, and also lived in Wiscasset prior to moving to Vermont in 2013. Leo remained active, volunteering at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, and the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Newcastle. He particularly enjoyed simple pleasures like hot dogs, chocolate “creemees,” New England Patriots games, and time spent with his loved ones. All who knew Leo were witness to his strength of character and his tenderness toward others.

Leo’s family is grateful to staff members from the UVM-HHH day program at Grand Way Commons; Burlington Health and Rehab; Bayada Hospice; Fr. Lance Harlow from St. Joseph’s Co-Cathedral; and the Members of the Society of St. Edmund at Saint Michael’s College for the care they provided.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Bangor at a later date, when vaccines are plentiful and travel restrictions are reduced. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne’s Shrine, Vermont (saintannesshrine.org) or St. Patrick’s Old Church Renovation Fund, (tinyurl.com/rwckdzb3).

Arrangements by Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, 299 Union St., Bangor.

Messages and memories may be shared with his family at kileyandfoley.com.

