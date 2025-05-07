Leo F. Glidden, 97, died peacefully at his home on Monday, April 28, 2025 with his loving family by his side.

Leo was born in Jefferson on Dec. 26, 1927, the son of the late Wesley and Ina M. (Cooper) Glidden. He attended local schools.

At the age of 14, Leo started working in the family logging business with his father, a job he did for most of his life. Later in life he went to work for the Maine Department of Transportation, retiring in 1988 after a long career.

In 1957 he married the love of his life, Gladys E. Tibbetts; together they shared 68 years of marriage.

When he wasn’t working, Leo enjoyed woodworking in his shop, building everything from birdhouses to model trains, children’s toys, and lawn decorations. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandsons. Leo was a longtime member of the Whitefield Grange.

Leo was predeceased by a son, Allen Glidden; and a daughter, Deborah Glidden; a brother, Wilfred Glidden. He is survived by his loving wife, Gladys E. Glidden, of Whitefield; two grandsons, Corey Glidden, of Jefferson, and Allen Glidden Jr., of Jefferson; and a great-granddaughter, Ciera Glidden, of Augusta.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 2 p.m. at the Whitefield Cemetery, Route 218, Wiscasset Road, Whitefield, ME 04353.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME 04345. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website staplesfuneralhome.com.

