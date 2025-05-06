Leo W. Barter Jr., 53, of Boothbay, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2025, at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Dec. 1, 1971, to Leo W. Barter Sr. and Carolyn P. (Rowe) Barter, Leo was a lifelong resident of Boothbay Harbor, where he enjoyed a childhood full of simple joys and coastal Maine adventures.

Leo was proud to have earned his GED, a reflection of his determination and resilience. Over the years, he worked in various roles throughout the Boothbay area, including at The Freezer and the Co-op, and also ran his own painting business. He was known for his easygoing nature and above all, his generous heart.

He found happiness in the little things; spending time with family and friends, camping under the stars, casting a line in the water, hunting in the Maine woods, and losing himself in the music of Ozzy Osbourne, whom he considered his true love in sound and spirit.

Leo was predeceased by his parents; and his beloved younger sister, Jessica Lynn Barter.

He is survived by his children: Kenneth Hodgkins, Ethan Barter, Gabe Barter, Leo Barter III, and Lenora Barter; his sisters, Linda Cusumano, Beverly Elwell, Susan Barter Scott, and Gail Barter; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends who will forever cherish his memory.

Leo’s spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved him and in the peaceful places where he felt most at home.

A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, June 7 at noon at the Boothbay Baptist Church, at 999 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay. There will be refreshments down in the church after the service.

There will be a burial at Evergreen Cemetery for him to be laid to rest with his parents, Leo and Carolyn Barter.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Homer and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Barter family, visit Leo’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

