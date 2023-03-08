Leon Earle Busby, 68, passed away at his home in Walpole on March 3, 2023 after a long illness. He was born on Aug. 27, 1954, the youngest of eight children of the combined family of The Rev. Curtis Busby and Ruth Haley Busby.

Leon graduated from West Warwick High School in Rhode Island. He then served his country in the Navy before moving back to Maine with his wife, Caryl Strike, who remained a steadfast friend even when they went separate ways.

He was so anxious to move home to Maine before his first child was born that the pair pulled off the interstate highway to get to the hospital in Portland, just in time.

He loved the water and worked on or near it his entire life fishing and clamming, even acting as a stern man at times. He enjoyed his visitors and could often be found with a yard of fisher people just stopping by for a dooryard call.

Leon had an open heart and was welcoming to all. While he had a roof, so did anyone who needed one. His kindness spoke volumes and his welcome mat was always out. He lived and died by his own rules at the place he loved best in the world, “The Farm,” in Walpole.

He is predeceased by his parents and siblings Deana Payson, Judy Whitney, and Lorraine Garvey.

He is survived by his beloved children; son, Leon E. Busby and his partner, Amy Stevens; and daughter, Christina Busby Brewer and her husband, Jason Brewer; and five grandchildren, Caleb Busby, Mason Busby, Hunter Brewer, Porter Brewer, and Autumn Brewer. He is survived by his brothers, Matthew Busby and wife, Brigitte, Christopher Busby and wife, Sharon; and sisters, Eleanor Busby and Iverne Peck; plus countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be celebration of life later this summer at “The Farm,” to which all are welcome and are encouraged to bring a story and a smile.

