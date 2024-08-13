Leonard P. “Chip” Jahnke Jr., age 86, husband of Liga V. Jahnke, died July 27, 2024, at Windward Gardens in Camden, after a period of declining health.

Born on Oct. 3, 1937, in Hartford, Conn., Chip was a son of commodore and surgeon Leonard P. Jahnke Sr. and Edyth Jaworski Dixon. He attended schools in New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. After high school, Chip joined the U.S. Marine Corps, was stationed at Camp Lejune, and was honorably discharged in 1959 at the rank of Act. Sergeant (E-4). After his time in the military, Chip attended colleges from 1960 to 1968 and was graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s and master of science in civil engineering.

Chip went on to become a civil engineer and partner in the land and water systems departments with Fuss & O’Neill Consulting Engineers, in Manchester, Conn., until his retirement in 1998. Soon after, Chip moved to Maine and made his home with his wife, Liga, where they owned and operated the Harbor Hill Bed & Breakfast, in Friendship. For 16 years, they welcomed guests from near and far. It was at the Harbor Hill Bed & Breakfast couples exchanged vows on the terrace, including his son Jeff and Janet (Cemanes) Jahnke, in 2022.

Never an idle man, Chip would often be found backpacking at Baxter State Park, camping, fishing, and summiting Katahdin many times. Often after a climb to the summit, Chip would return with beautiful photographs of the alpine wildflowers for Liga. Jay Dowling was a steadfast and wise companion on Chip’s last summit climb on Katahdin. Chip also went to Alaska with Jeff and friends and met the many challenges of climbing Denali. He enjoyed cycling and rode in competitions in both Connecticut and South Africa. He loved old-timey music and was always open to new experiences; one being a shared wooden spoon carving workshop with his daughter, Kristina, creating treasured family mementos.

Chip and Liga were known to travel the world – to places including China, South Africa, Hawaii, Bermuda, and Latvia. He was proud to be an active member of his community. He was on the Friendship Lobster Boat Race Committee for many years, and enjoyed the shared times with his daughter, Annie, selling raffle tickets and T-shirts on Friendship Days. He was also on the Friendship Emergency Shelter Committee.

He will be sincerely missed by anyone who had the pleasure of encountering him in their life.

Chip was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Jahnke Sr. and his wife, Florence; his mother, Edyth Dixon and her husband, Prescott; and his brother, Mark H. “Skip” Jahnke and his wife, Barbara.

Chip is survived by his wife, Liga V. Jahnke, of Friendship; and his three children, Ann E. Butkus, of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla., Jeffrey W. Jahnke and his wife, Janet Cemanes, of Hartford, Conn., and Kristina M. Harrison and her partner, Jonathan Dowling, of Jefferson. He also held a special place in his heart for his brother-in-law, John Volmars, of Nashua, N.H.; and cousins, friends, and extended family.

A celebration of Chip’s life with military honors will be held on Oct. 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Friendship United Methodist Church, in Friendship. The Rev. Michelle Wiley to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chip’s memory to the following organizations: Friends of Baxter State Park, P.O. Box 322, Belfast, ME 04915; East Coast Greenway Alliance, Attn: Debra West, 123 W. Main St., Suite 220, Durham, NC 27701; Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841.

To share a memory or condolence with the Jahnke family, please visit Chip’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Waldoboro.

Throughout his life, Chip exhibited a remarkable sense of humanity, compassion, generosity, kindness, and unique sense of humor. What an amazing man! The ripples of his life so well-lived will flow far and wide, as we all go forward.

