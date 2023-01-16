Leonora “Lee” Farley, 98, of Damariscotta, entered into rest on Jan. 12, 2023. Born on June 1, 1924 to Erling and Agnes Stockman in Astoria, N.Y., she grew up in Great Neck, N.Y. and attended St. Mary’s High School in Garden City, L.I., N.Y.

She was the devoted wife to her husband, Charles M. Farley, for 74 years. They had a unique and wonderful togetherness that was the envy of all who knew them. Not only did their love transcend time, but stood as an endearing legacy to their daughters, Carol Ann Hintermeister, and Ellen Farley Coupe.

Married in June of 1944, she spent her first years of marriage in Hanover, N.H. where Laurie attended Dartmouth College, and Corpus Christi, Texas, where Laurie attended Navy Flight School. In 1945 and 1946 they had their daughters Carol Ann and Ellen.

Lee was a devoted homemaker with an infectious laugh, and a remarkable musical talent for the piano. There were countless hours of musical collaboration with her father Erling, both on Long Island, N.Y. and Pemaquid Point.

She was predeceased by her parents; and husband, Charles; as well as her brother, Bo.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Ann (Henry) Hintermeister and Ellen (Arthur) Coupe; as well as grandchildren, Ellen Ann, Karey, Matthew, and Jessica Hintermeister, and Arthur (Alexandra) and Craig (Erin) Coupe. In addition, she has five great-grandchildren that affectionately remember her as “Gigi.”

Services will be held at a later time, with internment next to the love of her life, Charles, at the Harrington Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

