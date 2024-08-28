Leroy Randall Rice, “Randy,” 68, passed away on the morning of Aug. 21, 2024 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born in Damariscotta on Nov. 12, 1955, he was the son of Leroy and Beatrice (Plummer) Rice.

Randy was a huge sports fan, and was a great athlete in school. While at Lincoln Academy, he played a sport every season: soccer in the fall, basketball during the winter, and baseball in the spring. Later in life, he missed playing sports so much that he became a referee and an umpire. There were many times where he would ref or ump 12 or 14 games a week.

Outside of sports, he was known for working in the lumber yards throughout Damariscotta and Princeton areas.

He is survived by one son, Caleb Rice, of Freeport; sister, Marcia Mortimer and her husband, Robert, of Bremen; sister, Linda Minzy and husband, Richard, of Brooks; brother, Hebert Rice and his wife, Lisa, of Fort Myers, Fla.; and brother-in-law, Charlie Frey, of Newcastle.

He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. He spent all of his spare time with his nieces and nephews and going to their sporting events, even teaching many of them how to throw or hit a baseball. Randy was known to be a jokester, and loved to tease all the nieces and nephews no matter their age.

There will be a time of visitation to remember Randy from 3-5 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

