LeRoy W. “Junior” Genthner, 72, died April 3, 2026 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital – Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Junior was born July 30, 1953 in Waldoboro to LeRoy W. Genthner and Phyllis M. Benner Genthner. Junior attended local schools and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in the class of 1971. During high school Junior enjoyed playing baseball. Junior worked at Spear’s Farm in Nobleboro during and after high school.

Junior worked as a lobsterman all of his life and also dug clams as well. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing poker, cribbage, 63, and any other games involving cards. He also enjoyed hunting on Appleton Ridge and was a farm team and T-ball coach for many years.

He and his wife Mary enjoyed traveling on cruises, going to Canada, and made annual trips to Delaware on the first weekend of December to deliver and sell lobsters, clams, and Christmas wreaths at their friend’s church and to the local public. Junior was well known to be “full of hell” and loved to poke fun at friends and family.

Junior was predeceased by his parents; sister, Mary Guptill; nephew, John Guptill; great nephew, Wyatt Guptill; and sister-in-law, Leola Russell.

Junior is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Genthner, of Friendship; sons, Kyle Genthner, of Friendship, John Genthner and his girlfriend, Vanessa Knowlton, of Friendship; brothers, Rodney Genthner and his wife, Joanne, of Friendship, Philip Genthner and his wife, Melinda, of Friendship; sister, Brenda Prock and her husband, Kevin, of Waldoboro; nephews, Jim Guptill, Frank Guptill, Devin Prock, Derek Prock and Anthony Prock, Roddy Genthner, Philip Genthner, Steven Genthner; niece, Brooke Eaton; along with several great nieces and nephews and Junior’s favorite dog, Coco.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m. on April 14, 2026 at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A memorial service to celebrate Jr.’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home followed by a reception at the Hahn Center in Friendship.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Junior’s name to the Dean Snell Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 104, Brunswick, ME 04011 or at deansnell.org/support-us#dataItem-j7kgs7wo.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

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