Leslie Loraine DuPell (née Lakin) passed away peacefully with family members by her side on July 27, 2023. She was 81.

Born in Bath, Nov. 12, 1941, she soon moved with her mother, Lorraine, to Philadelphia where she was raised with her three brothers. Leslie returned to Maine for her high school years, much to the delight of her two younger sisters, and graduated from Lincoln Academy, in Newcastle. After graduation she returned to Philadelphia where she met her future husband. Like many of their day, they migrated to suburban Levittown to start a family and to raise their six children.

Throughout her life she enjoyed time with her grandchildren, painting ceramics, was an avid reader, and a loyal pet owner. Most recently she worked at Target of Langhorne for 15 years, but enjoyed other lengthy employment at Jones of New York, in Bristol, and Union Carbide, of South Hampton.

She was predeceased by her ex-husband and father to her children, Frances DuPell; her daughter, Lorraine DuPell; father, Donald Lakin; mother, Lorraine Shepherd; brother, James Kiernan; brother, William Kiernan; and granddaughter, Stevie Nicole Painter.

She is survived and will be sorely missed by her many loving family members, including her children, Robert DuPell, Debra Painter, Richard DuPell, Denise DuPell, and Todd DuPell. Sisters, Barbara Lakin, Sydney Faulkingham; and brother, Paul Kieranan. Her beloved grandchildren, Little Todd, Danielle, Brandon, Robert, Bryanna, Justin, Desiree, Damian, and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Trey, Daelyn, Little Sadie, Skylar, Evaleen, Jaxson, Sadie, Minnie Todd, Gianna, Estrella, Zoey, Hannah, Dylan, Cole, and Little Damian.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation in her honor to Burlington County Animal Alliance of N.J. at bcaaofnj.org.

