Lester Anderson, 64, of Newcastle, passed away peacefully on the evening of Jan. 4, 2026 with his wife and family by his side. Born on Nov. 5, 1961 in Boston, Mass., he was the son of Theodore L. and Priscilla (Koehling) Anderson.

Lester began working on the water as a young boy with his father: clamming, musseling, and fishing. He spent most of his childhood in Sebasco and attended Phippsburg Elementary School and Lincoln Academy.

Lester was a hardworking man with many talents and the know-how to get things done. He rebuilt diesel engines, worked on heavy trucks and equipment, restored boats, harvested mussels, scalloped, tuna fished, dragged, cut wood, repaired and built docks and wharfs, built, launched and hauled floats, gill netted and purse seined pogies, and drove trucks.

Lester was a deep thinker and a big problem solver with a quiet and calm presence. He was a good husband, father, grandfather (affectionately called “Grumpy”), and good friend to many people.

Besides his parents, Lester was predeceased by two brothers, William “Willy” Alexander and Warren “Wardy” Alexander; as well as his stepdaughter, Hope Horning.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Anderson; children, Amanda Drake, Sara Koehler and husband, Joshua, Allan Walker, Katie Willard, and William Lester Anderson; stepdaughter, Angela Nickerson and husband, Timothy; brother, Joe Anderson and wife, Brenda; sister-in-law, Melissa Alexander; stepbrother, Donald Genthner; stepsisters, Susie and Maria; sisters-in-law, Amber Albert and husband, Larry, and Loretta Little and husband, Stan; grandchildren, Madison, Lilly, Grace, Tyler, Lexie, Nathan, Kylee, Stone, Brooke, Pebbles, Coral, Sandi, Rocky, and Cliff; great-granddaughter, Charlette; uncles and aunts, Bloss and Glenda Koehling and Virgil Anderson; and nephews, nieces, and many cousins, including Donny, Mark, Skidder, and Norman Koehling. He will forever be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Lester’s life will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at the Bath American Legion, 200 Congress Ave., Bath, ME 04530. May God rest Lester’s soul in peace.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

