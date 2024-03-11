It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lewis E. Boucher, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Lou passed away on March 5, 2024, at the age of 81, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and success. Lou was born on April 28, 1942, and lived his life in, or around, the greater Augusta area until moving to coastal Pemaquid in the late 1990s.

Throughout his life, he exemplified the values of hard work, dedication, and compassion. Together with wife Elsie, Lou owned and operated a successful business in Augusta for 30 years while raising their family. Lou’s entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering determination were evident in everything he did, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.

Lou touched the lives of all who knew him, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him. His kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit will be dearly missed but never forgotten. A devoted family man who valued his role as a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he found immense joy in spending time with his loved ones, creating countless memories that will be forever treasured.

While he may no longer be with us, his spirit lives on through his children: James Boucher and wife, Ann, Debora Boucher and fiance, James Alley, Lisa Stark, and Carl Stark; grandchildren, Nathan, Nicole, Emily, Katelynn, Ashley, and Alexander; great-grandchildren, Alphonse, Elijah, and Winry; sister, Jacqueline Ifill; niece, Michelle Ifill; nephew, David Ifill; great-niece, Emily Ifill; and beloved family friend, Pamela Powell.

Lou was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Elsie; his father and mother, James and Emma (Leighton) Boucher; and brother-in-law, David Ifill.

One of Lou’s favorite pastimes was fishing. Whether it was casting a line into the waters of a nearby river, or heading out on a fishing expedition with friends and family, Lou found solace and excitement in the great outdoors. His love for fishing was not just about catching fish; it was about the camaraderie, the tranquility of nature, and the memories made along the way.

In addition to fishing, Lou was an avid player of cribbage. He relished the strategic challenges and friendly competition that the game offered. Gathering around the cribbage board with loved ones was a cherished tradition for Lou, where laughter and good-natured rivalry filled the room.

Lou also enjoyed the thrill of a good game of poker. Whether it was a casual game with friends, or a more serious match, Lou approached poker with enthusiasm and skill. He loved the strategy involved, the bluffing and betting, and the anticipation of a winning hand. His passion for these pastimes will be remembered fondly by all who had the pleasure of sharing them with him.

In honoring Lou’s memory, let us strive to carry forward the values he held dear and continue to spread love and compassion in our communities. Though he may be gone, his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know him. Rest in peace, Lou.

Respects may be paid to the family on Saturday, March 16 between the hours of 3-4 p.m., with a celebration of life service to follow at 4 p.m., at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011; your local animal shelter; or to a Parkinson’s foundation of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

