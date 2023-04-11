Lhea Alexandra Sellick was born in Portland, on a snowy Easter Sunday, to Susan and Shawn Sellick. She died on Palm Sunday, in Edgecomb, at the home she shared with her partner of eight years, Remy Taylor, of Massachusetts.

Lhea grew up on Lobster Cove in Boothbay Harbor, and was very close to her maternal grandparents. She attended Boothbay Harbor schools where she made many longtime friends. Passionate about friends and family, she also loved animals, especially her cat, Obi. Lhea had renewed her faith in God and encouraged others to do so no matter what the problem.

Lhea is survived by her son, Michael Dean Pinkham III, of Wiscasset, who she felt was her greatest accomplishment. Lhea remained very close to her son, Michael’s, Pinkham side of the family, with father, Michael Dean Pinkham II; and grandparents, Louanne and Michael Dean Pinkham I, of Wiscasset, and she loved them dearly. Survivors also include her mother and stepfather, Susan and Steven Gagnon, of Newcastle; her father, Shawn Sellick, of South Portland; and her siblings, Melissa Nix and Nicholas Sellick, of Newcastle, and Victoria Sellick, of South Portland; nephews, Curtis Bibber and Nicholas J. Sellick, of Rockland; her niece, Madison Nix, of Newcastle; her aunt, Mary Alice Racz, of Bath; her uncle, Stephen Racz and her great-uncle, Chester Fossett, both of Boothbay Harbor. There are many other family members who she loved loudly and enthusiastically.

Lhea was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Stephen and Evelyn Racz, of Boothbay Harbor; her paternal grandparents, Gordon and Virginia Sellick, of Portland; and her great-aunt, Alice Fossett, of Boothbay Harbor.

Lhea will be dearly missed by her family. There will be no service at this time, but please remember Lhea and celebrate her on her birthday, April 22. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to GoFundMe in support of Lhea’s son, Michael, at gofundme.com/f/help-michael-after-the-passing-of-his-mother/donate.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

