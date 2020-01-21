Lila C. SanAngelo, 92, of Bremen, passed away on the morning of Jan. 19, 2020 at the Knox Center in Rockland.

Lila was born on March 20, 1927, the daughter of Marion (Davis) and Walter Pierrepoint Ifill, one of six children who grew up on the family farm overlooking Webber Pond. She attended Muscongus School during her youth and graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1944.

She was married to the late Michael SanAngelo (originally of Malden, Mass.) and moved to Beachmont, Revere where they raised their daughter, Lorraine. The couple, kept active in their community through Our Lady of Lourdes Church and civic events. Lila split her time between home and work at Mass Eye and Ear. Nicknamed “the Party Bunch,” Mike, Lila, and their friends enjoyed life to the fullest. Lila and Mike were inseparable throughout their lives.

Lila was a strong influence on her daughter and grandchildren. Her cooking was always delicious and comforting, especially when it brought her family together. Lila and Mike were always there for birthdays, events, trips, and simple visits. A family oriented woman who embodied true virtue, elegance, and good humor, she enjoyed baking, knitting, sewing and attending church services.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Michael SanAngelo; and their daughter, Lorraine Lila Dixey.

She is survived by three grandchildren, Michele Laurie Lang and her husband Charles, Christine Marie Carbone and her husband John, and Lisa Dixey and her husband Jon Mann; and eight great-grandchildren, Taylor Rene Reska, Jordan Charles Lang, Casey Paul Lang, Lyndsey Rose Lang, Sophia Lorraine Carbone, London James Carbone, Adrianna Lee Beauregard and Greyson Michael Mann.

A wake will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 3 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. She will be laid to rest in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

