Lillian Mae Lailer Benner, 80, of New Harbor, passed away at home on the evening of July 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. The loving wife of Allan Benner, Lillian was born in Bremen to Joseph and Hazel Lailer.

As a youth, she attended the Washington School and graduated from Bristol High School in 1959. While raising her family, she and her mother hand braided beautiful rugs. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, knitting, and basket weaving, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Lillian was a caring and loving woman, and in addition to caring for her mother for 20 years, worked for several years at the Lincoln Home and as a private duty caregiver. She and Allan enjoyed spending winters in Melbourne, Fla. for the past 14 years.

She was predeceased by her mother, Hazel Mae Belcher Lailer; father, Joseph Wright Lailer; brothers, Raymond Lailer and Robert (Bobby) Fuller; and a half-sister, Tina Jameson.

Lillian is survived by her husband of 62 years, Allan; three sons, Darrell and wife Debbie, Devin and wife Yvette, and Dexter and wife Denise; a daughter, Denise and husband Roger D. Smith; brother, Russell Lailer and his partner Therese Hopkins; half-brother, John Fuller; grandchildren, Kayla McMullen, Dylan Benner, Cale Benner, Colt Benner, Calyn Moody, and Lauren Benner; great-grandchildren, Jacob McMullen, Maxwell McMullen, and Wilder Moody; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Lillian will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 24 at the New Harbor Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 339, Bristol, ME 04539; or the Bristol First Responders, 104 Southside Road, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

