Having affirmed her faith many years ago, Lillian Maureen Brown Dolloff went home to meet her savior face to face on June 15, 2025.

Lillian was the daughter of former Deputy Secretary of State Wallace E. Brown Sr. and former pastor Geraldine Coffin Brown. She was the middle of three children: older sister, Winnifred and younger brother, Wallace.

Lillian was born in Portland on March 4, 1939 at the Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary, something that the family has laughed about on numerous occasions. She spent her early years in Pittston before moving to Gardiner, where she attended Gardiner Junior High and High School, graduating in 1957. She attended Gates Business College in Augusta before she married Ronald E. Dolloff, her partner for life, in 1958. As the wife of a teacher of mathematics who then became longtime principal of Medomak Valley High School, Lillian was always involved in the life of the school. They had three children who followed in their father’s career path of education: Debora Tanner, a teacher at Skowhegan Area Middle School; Linda Pease, principal of Medomak Valley High School; and Dr. Andrew Dolloff, superintendent of Yarmouth Maine Schools.

In the early years of her children’s lives, Lillian contentedly stayed at home to care for them. When they became of school age, she became a library aide at Miller School in Waldoboro and an aide at the Well Baby Clinics led by Dr. Dorothy Waterman before becoming a longtime bookkeeper at the Waldoboro Locker and Deerskin Shop, a position that she loved.

Lillian was a member of the Waldoboro United Methodist Church until its closing in 2021.

She was very active in this church as a member of the choir, leading and teaching in the church school, facilitating women’s retreats, serving as treasurer, participating in the Dare to Care outreach, and many other committees. After this church closed, Lillian attended the Friendship United Methodist Church and is currently a member of the Skowhegan Federated Church.

In addition to church life, Lillian was also a member of the Meenahga Grange, the Lincoln Pomona, and the Maine State Grange and the Assembly of Demeter. She was a grange correspondent for the local papers for many years. She held many offices including past master of Meenahga Grange and treasurer for many years. She was the chairperson of the State Grange Memorial Fund. She assisted her husband with Grange installations and memorial services across the state when he served as the Maine State Grange chaplain.

Lillian was the fairest of all mothers, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers to her survivors: Debora Tanner (Rev. Mark), Linda Pease (Alan), and Dr. Andrew Dolloff (Brenda). Grandchildren include Alyson Brown (Rebeccah), Zachary Pease (Jessica), Kaley Brown, Mariah Dolloff Crowley (Tom), Caleb Dolloff, James Tanner (Cortney), Joshua Tanner (Sarie), Luke Tanner (Kyah), Megan Fitton (Jason), Kristen Hamilton (Lauren); and 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom were dearly loved by their Mimi.

Preceded in death by her sister, Winnifred Brown Hathaway, in 1968; she is survived by her brother, Wallace E. Brown Jr.; sister-in-law, Kathryn Brown (Robert), and sister-in-law, Cat Dolloff; in addition to nieces and nephews and their children.

The service will be held at the Skowhegan Federated Church in Skowhegan on June 26, 2025 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.

In place of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald E. Dolloff auditorium fund of Medomak Valley High School at 320 Manktown Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572 or the Sweet Dreams Project of Skowhegan at 27 Coburn Ave., Skowhegan, ME 04974.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Dolloff family, please visit Lillian’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

