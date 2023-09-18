Lillian was born in Bath on Sept. 22, 1932, to Glenwood and Dora Bishop Sukeforth. Moving to Waldoboro at age 11, she graduated from Waldoboro High School in the class of ‘49. At age 18 she married the handsome James Martin and together they had five children and many adventures including a trip across country and a five-month stay in Arizona. Their children, Mae-Ellen Bailey (Florida), Glenda Beverage (James) (Maine), son, James Martin (Maine), Bethany Nammour (Henri) (Florida), Melody Velosa (Danny) (Florida).

Lillian was very involved in 4-H, Women’s Extension, Meenagha and Willow Granges, and attended local churches regularly. She worked for a period of time at Sylvania but homemaker was her area of great love. During Jim’s illness she worked at AMHI in medical records and later at The Public Health Lab. They wrote many songs and poetry. She was a talented baker and cake decorator and would sell them locally.

Jim and Lillian shared 25 years before his death (lung cancer) in 1975. She went on to marry William Johnson and two families were melded together. Stepchildren whom they each loved as their own included Raymond (Jay) (Mississippi), Carolyn (Maryland), Wesley (Rhode Island), Elizabeth (California), and Ann Bond (Greg) (Maine).

Bill and Lil graduated from the Institute of Ministry in Bradenton, Fla. (1979) and after had one of the first satellite programs out of their home. They operated Claryknoll Farm in Jefferson as a farm, and Christian Center with pot blessing dinners and entertainment from Clyde Caddidlehopper (Bill), the Friends of the King band, and others.

Lillian was a lifetime learner and took courses in psychology, medical records, and creative writing. She was an elder at Elim Christian Fellowship, board member, and public speaker for Maine Women’s Aglow, churched at First Baptist Church in Waldoboro, as well as leading local Bible studies. Together they did several mission trips to Haiti, a trip to Israel, and a cross-country camping trip. In the ‘90s they retired from farming and moved to Waldoboro to help care for her mom, then in 2002 retired in Port Orange, Fla. After 27.5 years of marriage she lost Bill to cancer.

In 2004, she married Louis Saksek (she sure knew how to pick ‘em!) and we now have another sibling Sherry Dohman (Tom) (Florida). She finished her autobiography, “God Gives Joys to Balance Out our Sorrows,” published in 2012 and available on Amazon. Other books include “Not Even a Dash” and “Hometown Jefferson, ME,” as well as many songs, poems, teachings, and journaling. After Lou’s death in 2012 Lillian lived between Florida and Maine with her daughters, until her peaceful passing.

Lillian had a strong faith in God and if you met her, you loved her because she was the personification of love and the joy of the Lord. She had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor and was always kind, funny, and appreciative even as her memory and health failed.

Lillian is predeceased by her parents, Glenwood and Dora Sukeforth; siblings, Ralph Sukeforth, Glenda Dore, John Sukeforth, Edna Staples, and baby Theodore. Her husbands, Jim, Bill, and Lou; son, James Martin; grandsons, Jamie and Gary Beverage.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Peaslee; and brothers, Phillip (Sandra) and Bobby (Vivien) Sukeforth. Children as above except son James. Grandchildren, Jenny Dwyer, Rick Wyman, Devann Bailey, Joel Beverage, Jamie Martin, Mindy McLeod, Jacque Martin, Mandi Seitz, Kati Kronawitter, Tori Wright, Lexi Nammour, and Audra and Ayla Johnson.

Great-grandchildren, Rick Wyman, Parker Graham, Austin, James, Blake and Carly Beverage, Isabelle, Cyrus and Lily Martin, Chase McLeod, Taylor Martin, Trinity and Kalyn Deffes, Aiden Simbron and Harlyn Connolly, Henri and Jane Lillian Seitz, and Kiran Kronawitter. Great-great grandchildren, Sofia Beverage and Catherine Ankers; and many precious nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Arrangements are through Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. Visiting hours will be on Monday, Sept. 25 at noon, celebration of life at 1 p.m., internment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Washington Road, in Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778 or (888) 728-6234.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Lillian, or to share a story or picture, please visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

